Ribbon cutting ceremony highlights new training area

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tobiah Jones, 338th Training Squadron commander, and U.S. Army Capt. Olivia Theodore, 823rd Red Horse Squadron project engineer, Hurlburt Field, Florida, participates in an Air Expeditionary Force Ribbon Cutting Ceremony behind Jones Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 4, 2022. The AEF Training Area supports more than 700 students annually for the Radio Frequency Operations Apprentice Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

