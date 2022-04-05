Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon cutting ceremony highlights new training area [Image 3 of 5]

    Ribbon cutting ceremony highlights new training area

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler personnel walk towards a new training building during the Air Expeditionary Force Ribbon Cutting Ceremony behind Jones Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 4, 2022. The AEF Training Area supports more than 700 students annually for the Radio Frequency Operations Apprentice Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

