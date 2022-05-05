Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 5, 2022) Sailors work together to secure an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:27
    Photo ID: 7186686
    VIRIN: 220505-N-UJ411-1018
    Resolution: 2446x1631
    Size: 555.23 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spruance Conducts Flight Operations, by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flight quarters
    flight operations
    raptors
    csg 3
    hsm 71
    abecsg

