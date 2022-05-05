Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiter, First-Generation American Proud to be First in Family to Serve

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    220505-N-RB168-0400 GREECE, N.Y. (May 5, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Melissa Garcia, a native of El Paso, Texas, and assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG Pittsburgh) poses for a photo at Navy Recruiting Station Greece. Garcia was featured as a recruiter in spotlight for Navy Recruiting Command, which consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 10:18
