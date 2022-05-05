Recruiter, First-Generation American Proud to be First in Family to Serve

220505-N-RB168-0400 GREECE, N.Y. (May 5, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Melissa Garcia, a native of El Paso, Texas, and assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG Pittsburgh) poses for a photo at Navy Recruiting Station Greece. Garcia was featured as a recruiter in spotlight for Navy Recruiting Command, which consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

