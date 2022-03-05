Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

Croatian military members observe an unmanned aerial system taking off during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 near Udbina, Croatia, May 3, 2022. Exercise Trojan Footprint is the premier special operations forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

