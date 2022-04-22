Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DA Retention Training [Image 1 of 13]

    DA Retention Training

    BY, GERMANY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpl. Sharey Bosch is 1 of 157 graduates to complete the Department of the Army Retention Training (DART) course at Vilseck, Germany, April 22, 2022. The DART course provides graduates the tools to become successful retention non-commissioned officers for their units with goals of retaining highly qualified Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

