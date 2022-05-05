SSgt Vanessa Mae Arnio: Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vanessa Mae Arnio, wing knowledge operations and commander’s executive for the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, poses for a photo in recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 03, 2022. This month recognizes the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders that enrich America and strengthen our Union. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

