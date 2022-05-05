Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt Vanessa Mae Arnio: Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight

    RAMSTEIN AB, GERMANY

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vanessa Mae Arnio, wing knowledge operations and commander’s executive for the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing and 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, poses for a photo in recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 03, 2022. This month recognizes the innumerable contributions, vibrant cultures, and rich heritage of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders that enrich America and strengthen our Union. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Vanessa Mae Arnio: Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month highlight, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Asian American
    AAPI
    ReadyAF
    AANHPI

