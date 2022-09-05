Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neon Defender 2022 [Image 7 of 7]

    Neon Defender 2022

    BAHRAIN

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Frederick Poirier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220509-A-EQ028-0055 BAHRAIN (May 9, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Eugene Schoen and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ryley Mathews, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, carry a litter to an MH-60s Knighthawk during a search and rescue exercise with members of the Bahrain Defence Force, May 9, during Exercise Neon Defender. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederick Poirier)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 03:17
    Photo ID: 7186205
    VIRIN: 220509-A-EQ028-0055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neon Defender 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search and Rescue
    HSC26
    USN
    AWS
    Neon Defender

