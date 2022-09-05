Neon Defender 2022

220509-N-ZA692-0822 BAHRAIN (May 9, 2022) An MH-60s Knighthawk assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, demonstrates a low-level flight during a search and rescue exercise with members of the Bahrain Defence Force, May 9, during Exercise Neon Defender. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
