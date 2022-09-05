220509-A-EQ028-0031 BAHRAIN (May 9, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Eugene Schoen, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies in an MH-60s Knighthawk during a search and rescue exercise with members of the Bahrain Defence Force, May 9, during Exercise Neon Defender. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Frederick Poirier)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 03:18
|Photo ID:
|7186198
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-EQ028-0031
|Resolution:
|6118x4079
|Size:
|890.06 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Neon Defender 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
