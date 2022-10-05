USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Countermeasure Wash-down Test

220510-N-DW158-1073 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Airman Moussa Doumbia, from New York City, records the results of a countermeasure wash-down test on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The countermeasure wash-down system is used before, during, and after chemical contamination events to wash off harmful chemicals or agents on the outside of the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gray Gibson)

