    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Countermeasure Wash-down Test [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Countermeasure Wash-down Test

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220510-N-DW158-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jalen Simmons from Tallahassee, Florida, inspects a countermeasure wash-down sprinkler on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a test of the ship’s countermeasure wash-down system. The countermeasure wash-down system is used before, during, and after chemical contamination events to wash off harmful chemicals or agents on the outside of the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 02:53
    Photo ID: 7186176
    VIRIN: 220510-N-DW158-1039
    Resolution: 3429x4455
    Size: 910.54 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Countermeasure Wash-down Test [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Damage Controlman
    Flight Deck
    US Navy
    Countermeasure Wash-down

