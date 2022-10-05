USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Conducts Countermeasure Wash-down Test

220510-N-DW158-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jalen Simmons from Tallahassee, Florida, inspects a countermeasure wash-down sprinkler on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a test of the ship’s countermeasure wash-down system. The countermeasure wash-down system is used before, during, and after chemical contamination events to wash off harmful chemicals or agents on the outside of the ship. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Gray Gibson)

