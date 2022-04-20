Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley shared safety information and travel protocol updates during town halls for Roi and Kwajalein employees April 19-20, 2022 on USAG-KA. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 22:58
    Photo ID: 7186091
    VIRIN: 220420-A-RI322-1002
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions
    USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
    USAG-KA Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT