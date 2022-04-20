U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley shared safety information and travel protocol updates during town halls for Roi and Kwajalein employees April 19-20, 2022 on USAG-KA. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|04.20.2022
|05.09.2022 22:58
This work, USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG-KA Town Halls Answer Community Questions
