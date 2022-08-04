688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets

U.S. Air Force Capt. Roger Tremblay, Flight Commander, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron, 688 CW/A35P, Future Operations- Plans Branch and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Francesca Gelet, Intelligence Officer of the 688th Cyberspace Wing A2 addressed 22 Texas Christian Academy Air Force ROTC Detachment 845Cadets April 8, 2022 at the Gateway Club, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



The Wingmen provided an in-depth look into the 688th Cyberspace Wing mission in enabling the Air Forces core missions. The officers discussed what to expect in the Air Force after commissioning. Gelet discussed her career path and role as an Air Force Intelligence Officer. Tremblay talked about his career as a Cyber Officer.



U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Emily Norat, flight commander for deployment distribution, and 2nd Lt. Lauren Johnson, flight commander for fuels of the 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron and Maj. Eric Gazola, assistant director operations for the 35th Intelligence Squadron also provided perspective into their respective career fields.

