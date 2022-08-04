Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets [Image 1 of 8]

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Maj. Eric Gazola, assistant director operations for the 35th Intelligence Squadron, U.S. Air Force Capt. Roger Tremblay, Flight Commander, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron, 688 CW/A35P, Future Operations- Plans Branch and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Francesca Gelet, Intelligence Officer of the 688th Cyberspace Wing A2, U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Emily Norat, flight commander for deployment distribution, and 2nd Lt. Lauren Johnson, flight commander for fuels of the 502nd Logistics Readiness Squadron take a group photo with 22 Texas Christian Academy Air Force ROTC Detachment 845 Cadets April 8, 2022 at the Gateway Club, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 20:40
    Photo ID: 7185946
    VIRIN: 220408-F-DH023-889
    Resolution: 2048x1486
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets [Image 8 of 8], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets
    688th Cyberspace Wing officers engage with Texas Christian Academy AFROTC Cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    AFROTC
    TCU
    JBSA
    688th Cyberspace Wing
    688 CW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT