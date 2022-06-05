U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with I Marine Expeditionary Force refresh medical supplies at the Battalion Aid Station (BAS) during an Expeditionary Medical Integration Course (EMIC) on Camp Pendleton, California May 6, 2022. Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) conducted EMIC to lay a foundation of skills and knowledge required for MEU medical personnel to provide the highest levels of health service support capability in any operational environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beelsey)

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Medical Integration Course: Unified in keeping Marines in the fight [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.