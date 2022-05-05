Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Medical Integration Course: Unified in keeping Marines in the fight

    Expeditionary Medical Integration Course: Unified in keeping Marines in the fight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy corpsmen with 1st Marine Division conduct a Valkyrie blood transfusion under the supervision of evaluators during an Expeditionary Medical Integration Course (EMIC) on Camp Pendleton, California May 5, 2022. Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) conducted EMIC to lay a foundation of skills and knowledge required for MEU medical personnel to provide the highest levels of health service support capability in any operational environment.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

