U.S. Navy corpsmen with 1st Marine Division conduct a Valkyrie blood transfusion under the supervision of evaluators during an Expeditionary Medical Integration Course (EMIC) on Camp Pendleton, California May 5, 2022. Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG) conducted EMIC to lay a foundation of skills and knowledge required for MEU medical personnel to provide the highest levels of health service support capability in any operational environment.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7185895 VIRIN: 220505-M-XU431-0267 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.14 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Medical Integration Course: Unified in keeping Marines in the fight [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.