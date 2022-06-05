Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Johnson, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer from Kadena Air Base, Japan, marshals an aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

