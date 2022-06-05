Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission [Image 2 of 3]

    Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ian Johnson, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer from Kadena Air Base, Japan, marshals an aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2022. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:43
    Photo ID: 7185862
    VIRIN: 220506-F-YB356-1043
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission
    Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission
    Maintainers recover aircraft after air refueling mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT