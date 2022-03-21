Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment poses for a photo during a security shift during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 22-02 rotation. JPMRC is a Home-station training rotation that tests and builds combat readiness in the Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7185824
|VIRIN:
|220321-A-KE589-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
This work, Arctic Soldiers Pull Security During Training Event, by SPC Aaron Downing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
