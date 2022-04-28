Isabella Dam Construction Progress April 2022

Workers shovel drain rock on the downstream side of the Main Dam at the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project in Lake Isabella, California, April 28, 2022. Crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District are raising the height of both the Main and Auxiliary Dams by 16 feet to reduce flood risk to downstream communities, including Bakersfield. Phase Two of the project is expected to be completed later this year.

