    Isabella Dam Construction Progress April 2022 [Image 5 of 9]

    Isabella Dam Construction Progress April 2022

    LAKE ISABELLA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    A front end loader dumps drain rock on the downstream side of the Main Dam at the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project in Lake Isabella, California, April 28, 2022. Crews with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District are raising the height of both the Main and Auxiliary Dams by 16 feet to reduce flood risk to downstream communities, including Bakersfield. Phase Two of the project is expected to be completed later this year.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7183957
    VIRIN: 220428-A-XI267-078
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: LAKE ISABELLA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Isabella Dam Construction Progress April 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Dam Safety
    Lake Isabella
    Isabella Dam
    Emergency Spillway

