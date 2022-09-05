Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 9, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 17:12
|Photo ID:
|7183679
|VIRIN:
|220509-D-BN624-0375
|Resolution:
|6181x4121
|Size:
|18.13 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT