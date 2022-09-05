Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing [Image 9 of 10]

    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 9, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7183678
    VIRIN: 220509-D-BN624-0495
    Resolution: 7936x5291
    Size: 29.25 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    media
    reporters
    Pentagon
    spokesman
    John Kirby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT