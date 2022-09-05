220509-N-TO573-1099 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 9, 2022) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Erick Espinosanina, from New York, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, unscrews bolts with a speed handle during a corrosion special on a F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

