220509-DN159-1026 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 9, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Tristan Fisher, from Redding, California, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, inspects the hydraulic lines of a 20mm Gatling gun on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

