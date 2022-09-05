220509-N-CY569-1029 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 9, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Vanessa Ledesma, from El Monte, California, tightens down bomb racks in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

