220314-N-BP862-1011 TYRRHENIAN SEA (May 9, 2022) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Yannick Ali, from Kinshasa, Congo, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, wipes down an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 9, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 16:20 Photo ID: 7182912 VIRIN: 220314-N-BP862-1011 Resolution: 1280x1920 Size: 1.06 MB Location: TYRRHENIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.