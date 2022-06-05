220506-N-DO281-2045

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 6, 2022) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Robert Shamblin sprays down the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a freshwater wash down, May 6, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

