220506-N-IE405-1246 SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, Italy (May 6, 2022) Members of the U.S. military along with local volunteers and staff from the Archaelogical Museum of Ancient Capua pose for a group photo during a community relations project in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, May 6, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2018 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 07:54 Photo ID: 7181743 VIRIN: 220506-N-IE405-1246 Resolution: 7726x5365 Size: 1.77 MB Location: SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaeological Museum [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.