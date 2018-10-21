Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaeological Museum [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Military Members Volunteer at Archaeological Museum

    SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, ITALY

    10.21.2018

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220506-N-IE405-1246 SANTA MARIA CAPUA VETERE, Italy (May 6, 2022) Members of the U.S. military along with local volunteers and staff from the Archaelogical Museum of Ancient Capua pose for a group photo during a community relations project in Santa Maria Capua Vetere, Italy, May 6, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

