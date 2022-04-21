Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Base Sign

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The main Royal Air Force Mildenhall base sign is located at the ?? gate near the base visitor's center. The names posted on the sign are that of the base commander and the command chief and they are updated every few years when a change of command occurs. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tarelle Walker).

    USAFE
    RAFM
    base sign

