HSC 26 Flight Operations

220508-A-ZV876-1009 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 8, 2022) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Seth Campbell, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts preflight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 8. HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

