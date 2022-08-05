Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 26 Flight Operations [Image 3 of 6]

    HSC 26 Flight Operations

    BAHRAIN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220508-A-ZV876-1091 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 8, 2022) Lt. Gabe Gaspar, a pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, conducts preflight checks on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 8. HSC 26 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

