220505-N-IE405-1410 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2022) Cast members of the television show “American Gladiators” motivate children during the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Armed Forces Entertainment event at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples’ Support Site Central Park in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 5, 2022. The cast members made an appearance in support of military members and their families living overseas. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7181617 VIRIN: 220505-N-IE405-1410 Resolution: 8256x5241 Size: 1.95 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Gladiators Visit NSA Naples, by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.