    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Anchor Drop Test [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Anchor Drop Test

    TOKYO BAY, JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220508-N-DW158-1076 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Lillie Callaway from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, secures a chain stopper on the starboard anchor chain following an anchor drop test in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan’s anchor chains are 1,080 feet long with each individual chain link weighing more than 350 pounds. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 00:52
    Photo ID: 7181523
    VIRIN: 220508-N-DW158-1076
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 825.36 KB
    Location: TOKYO BAY, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Anchor Drop Test [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS

