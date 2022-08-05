USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Anchor Drop Test

220508-N-DW158-1020 TOKYO BAY, Japan (May 8, 2022) Sailors pull a chain stopper out from under the starboard anchor chain in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan’s anchor chains are 1,080 feet long with each individual chain link weighing more than 350 pounds. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

