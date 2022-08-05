Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa’s F-16s practice ACE at Yokota [Image 10 of 10]

    Misawa’s F-16s practice ACE at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Twelve F-16 Flighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighting Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, are parked at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to participate in a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillset, May 8, 2022. Twelve 14th FS F-16s and crew members deployed to Yokota AB to participate in the exercise. Through ACE, the 35th Fighter Wing train alongside the 374th Airlift Wing to maintain a competitive edge over adversaries; and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 00:31
    Photo ID: 7181518
    VIRIN: 220508-F-PM645-1183
    Resolution: 3600x2100
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    ACE
    USAF
    MCA
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

