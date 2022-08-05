Four F-16 Flighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighting Squadron, Misawa Air Base, Japan, prepare to land at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to participate in a week-long Agile Combat Employment training exercise aimed at enhancing multi-capable Airmen’s skillset, May 8, 2022. Twelve 14th FS F-16s and crew members deployed to Yokota AB to participate in the exercise. Through ACE, the 35th Fighter Wing train alongside the 374th Airlift Wing to maintain a competitive edge over adversaries; and execute their mission – to protect U.S. interests in the Pacific, defend Japan, and deter adversaries through presence, readiness, and ability to project agile combat air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7181509
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-PM645-0881
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s F-16s practice ACE at Yokota [Image 10 of 10], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT