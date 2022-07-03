PHIBRON 11, JMSDF conduct bilateral staff talks at sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 7, 2022) Capt. Greg Baker, center right, commodore of Amphibious Squadron Eleven, conducts a brief with Japan Self Defense Force, aboard the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

