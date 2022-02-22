Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHIBRON 11, JMSDF conduct bilateral staff talks at sea [Image 2 of 7]

    PHIBRON 11, JMSDF conduct bilateral staff talks at sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 7, 2022) Capt. Greg Baker, right, commodore of Amphibious Squadron Eleven, conducts a brief with Japan Self Defense Force, aboard the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 20:43
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    bilateral
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    staff talks

