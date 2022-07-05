Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Trials Fort Bragg

    Army Trials Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Aleksander Fomin 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Cpt. Juan Valenzuela rides an upright cycle in the cycling event during the U.S. Army Trials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2022. Nearly 40 wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers are at Fort Bragg May 3 - 9 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials for active duty Soldiers and veterans to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. Active duty athletes compete in person at Army Trials to be assessed for selection, while veterans compete virtually and submit their results to the Army Recovery Care Program for assessment. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place in Orlando, Florida August 16 – 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aleksander Fomin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 20:20
    Photo ID: 7181261
    VIRIN: 220507-A-PX137-1872
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Trials Fort Bragg, by SPC Aleksander Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armytrials
    teamArmy
    ARCP
    ArmyTrials2022
    TeamExtraordinary
    wg2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT