Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony

Lieutenant (Navy) Kristopher Hicks (right) from the Canadian Armed Forces, speaks with a Jamaican diver during Exercise TRADEWINDS dive training in Belize City, Belize on May 8, 2022.
Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 20:21
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
