Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lieutenant (Navy) Kristopher Hicks (right) from the Canadian Armed Forces, speaks with a Jamaican diver during Exercise TRADEWINDS dive training in Belize City, Belize on May 8, 2022.

    Photo: Cpl Alevtina Ostanin - Visual Communications Support (VCS)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 20:21
    Photo ID: 7181259
    VIRIN: 220508-O-DO465-1016
    Resolution: 5054x3369
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony
    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Diver's Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT