    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from tanker vessel 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a crew member from a fishing vessel 40 miles southeast of Cameron, Louisiana, May 8, 2022. The helicopter crew transported the ailing man to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy Air Station Houston)

    medevac
    fishing vessel
    coast guard
    helicopter

