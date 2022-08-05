Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    110th Wing Diversity and Inclusion Council

    110th Wing Diversity and Inclusion Council

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd 

    110th Wing

    Members of the 110th Wing sit down for the Diversity and Inclusion Council , May 8, 2022, at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich. The council was created to help raise awarness and understanding for all people from different walks of life within the Wing. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason Boyd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 12:12
    Photo ID: 7180957
    VIRIN: 220508-Z-HE811-1038
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Wing Diversity and Inclusion Council, by TSgt Jason Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    110th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT