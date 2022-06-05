U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Archuleta, assigned to the 110th Chemical Battalion in Tacoma, Washington, conducts maintenance operations on FOB Panther, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2022. Daily maintenance ensures unit readiness during Guardian Response 22, a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)

