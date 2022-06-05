U.S. Army Spc. Kevin Esparza, hammers a post to set-up equipment on FOB Panther, Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2022. Esparza is one of more than 1,000 Soldiers participating in a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 10:51 Photo ID: 7180915 VIRIN: 220506-A-WN944-009 Resolution: 4667x3822 Size: 778.15 KB Location: NORTH VERNON, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.