U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Gutierrez, a Soldier in the 66th Military Police Company, 504th Military Police Battalion, secures a tarp to a military vehicle at FOB Panther, Indiana, May 6, 2022. Gutierrez joins more than 1,000 Soldiers participating in Guardian Response 22, a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 10:53
|Photo ID:
|7180914
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-WN944-006
|Resolution:
|6460x3863
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|NORTH VERNON, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
