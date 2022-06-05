U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Gutierrez, a Soldier in the 66th Military Police Company, 504th Military Police Battalion, secures a tarp to a military vehicle at FOB Panther, Indiana, May 6, 2022. Gutierrez joins more than 1,000 Soldiers participating in Guardian Response 22, a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022
Date Posted: 05.08.2022
U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caroline Sauder