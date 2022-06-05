U.S. Air Force personnel, from the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team, set up a tent for the training operation at FOB Panther, near Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2022. They are part of Guardian Response 22, a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7180913 VIRIN: 220506-A-WN944-005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.99 MB Location: NORTH VERNON, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.