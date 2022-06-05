Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22

    NORTH VERNON, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caroline Sauder 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force personnel, from the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team, set up a tent for the training operation at FOB Panther, near Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2022. They are part of Guardian Response 22, a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 10:56
    Photo ID: 7180913
    VIRIN: 220506-A-WN944-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: NORTH VERNON, IN, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Army
    National Guard
    Guardian Response 22
    gr22

