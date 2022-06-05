U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Guardian Response 22

U.S. Air Force personnel, from the Air Force Radiation Assessment Team, set up a tent for the training operation at FOB Panther, near Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2022. They are part of Guardian Response 22, a homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness during a disaster. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Caroline Sauder)
