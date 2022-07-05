Abraham Lincoln Sailors conduct aircraft maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 7, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman La’nya Johnson, right, from Indianapolis, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman David Lopez, from San Diego, conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Raptors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

