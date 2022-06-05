Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 6, 2022) Seaman Donyell Spicer, right, from Los Angeles, operates a sliding pad-eye in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during a fueling-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 10:13
    Photo ID: 7180900
    VIRIN: 220506-N-XB641-1226
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe
    Abraham Lincoln conducts a RAS with Tippecanoe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    Navy Carrier Centennial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT